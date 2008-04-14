How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Survey Shows Australians Feel Ripped Off By Mobile Internet

K660i.jpg
The fun thing about statistics is that with enough creativity, you can make them say anything, making them a great way to convince other people that your point of view is better than a grilled ham and cheese sandwich.

I mention this not because I disagree with the findings of this survey - in fact, they're quite accurate, in my opinion - but because they were commissioned by 3 Mobile and Sony Ericsson to educate about the new K660i mobile phone and its mobile browsing features.

The study, which was conducted in March by surveying 653 Australians aged between 18-49,  came back with the following statistics:

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles