Super Talent 8GB Flash Drive is World's Smallest

The chaps at Super Talent are not only incredibly modest, talented and super, but they must also be fantastically tiny to have put together the world's smallest 8GB flash drive. (Flawless logic, I'm sure you'll agree.) Retailing at US$35, the price is pretty reasonable, at least until you drop it into your chest hair and lose it forever.

Buying continual replacements is quickly going to create a massive expenses bill, so we say, just stick with this alternative instead. Sure, it may not be miniature and cool, but at least it's big and ugly. If that isn't a selling point, having physical characteristics in common with your flash drive should have you sold. [Oh Gizmo!]

