The Super Mario invincibility doesn't really make a huge appearance in Super Mario Galaxy as far as we've seen, but this desk version should more than fill in. For US$17.99 you get an unlimited amount of star power activated in tiny little segments every time you hit the button on its back. Will it get old fast? Definitely. Is it worth US$17.99? That depends on how much you like shouting "It's a me!" to everyone who stops by at work. [Think Geek via Technabob via Geekalerts via Boing Boing]