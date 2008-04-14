Stunning Hasbro Millennium Falcon Jumps Out of Hyperspace

This is THE Millennium Falcon toy that never arrived when every 9-yo kid wanted it back in 1977—and now every 39-yo fanboy is going to buy to secretly play with it in the closet: the 2.5-foot Hasbro's Star Wars Legacy Collection Millennium Falcon. It's probably the closest model to the movie you can get this side of an actual prop, with LEDs everywhere, sound, movable parts, and absolutely every detail imaginable. And when I say every detail, I mean every single detail:

• Light-up cockpit with room for four figures.

• Medical bay.

• Secret smuggling compartments to hide from pesky Death Star crews.

• Auto-opening boarding ramp.

• Pivoting gunner station.

• Crew quarters with light-up dejarik table.

Here are all its features:

• Light-up headlights and loads of electronic vehicle and weapon sounds—engine boost, cruise mode, fly-by, firing cannons, and much more.

• Opening, light-up cockpit can fit up to four figures.

• Remove outer panels to access the ship's interior.

• Authentic movie phrases from Han, Luke, Obi-Wan, C-3PO, Chewbacca, and R2-D2.

• Movie sound effects everywhere.

• Rotating laser turret fires two missiles and makes weapons sounds.

• 3-missile launcher with blasting sounds.

• Cannon that launches a "laser" missile (whatever that is.)

• Missile-firing mini-fighter inside an opening docking bay that makes electronic boarding and flight sounds (oooook.)

• Light-up engines.

• Pivoting training probe with lightsaber sounds.

• Includes Han Solo and Chewbacca and can hold up to 18 figures.

In other words: a whole bunch of pointless, completely unnecessary, amazing plastic junk that arrives thirty years too late, but is a complete must. And yes, perhaps it's not as fun as building your own LEGO version, but it's the closest thing to the movie available. [Galactic Hunter —Thanks Eddie]