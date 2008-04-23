Stream Music and Video to Your Xbox 360 From Your Mac Slightly Better With Rivet

Connect 360's been out for a good long while, allowing you to stream music, movies and photos from your Mac to your Xbox 360. Why would you go with Rivet, an app that does just about the same thing but only costs $1 less? Mostly for its folder organisation, which allows you to browse your files as it exists on your Mac, instead of in one gigantic list you need to scroll through. Other than this, there's not a whole lot of huge difference between the two programs, but sometimes $1 is the difference between not having some Pocky and having some Pocky. [Cynical Peak]