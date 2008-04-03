How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Straight from AT&T Mobility CEO's Mouth: 3G iPhone "in Months," $299 Vu and Sprint Sucks

We're at an AT&T lunch, and AT&T Mobility CEO Ralph de la Vega just dropped two meaty bits. First, he said that "I think that you're going to see all our integrated devices be 3G devices.. in the next couple months." Sascha Segan from PC Mag asked if that included the iPhone. De la Vega responded that he would like to repeat himself. Cue fanboy 3G fever!

AU: So maybe the rumours I've been hearing about a NextG iPhone within the next 2 months are true... I hope Telstra restructures their data pricing if they do launch the iPhone.

Also, even though they played coy for whatever reason with the original announcement, AT&T Mobility's CEO just revealed that the LG Vu is going to run US$299—same as the Instinct.

Speaking of Sprint, when asked why they only revealed a new all-you-can-eat subscription after Verizon did—and not Sprint—he replied that Verizon is a high quality player, number 2 in the marketplace, and they didn't want to give them any edge. Translation? Sprint is a non-player to AT&T. What about WiMax? Ralph is "not too worried about the threat from WiMax."

