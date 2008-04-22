Cufflinks. No other clothing accessory is so arbitrary and outdated, yet still screams "I have class" better than cufflinks. Here's a way to work your gaming habit in. It's the sterling silver Wiimote cufflinks. The front is a Wiimote, the back is a Nunchuk. It's US$30 more than you'd actually pay for two Wiimotes and two Nunchuks. If our social agenda consisted of swankier joints than Safeway, we'd be all over this. [Cufflinks]
Stirling Silver Wiimote Cufflinks Complements Any Ensemble
Trending Stories Right Now
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
So You Have To Work From Home
The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.