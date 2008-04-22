Stirling Silver Wiimote Cufflinks Complements Any Ensemble

Cufflinks. No other clothing accessory is so arbitrary and outdated, yet still screams "I have class" better than cufflinks. Here's a way to work your gaming habit in. It's the sterling silver Wiimote cufflinks. The front is a Wiimote, the back is a Nunchuk. It's US$30 more than you'd actually pay for two Wiimotes and two Nunchuks. If our social agenda consisted of swankier joints than Safeway, we'd be all over this. [Cufflinks]