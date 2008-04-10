Stargate Mirror Lets You Peek into Event-Horizon, Same Old Face Every Morning

This 10-inch diameter Stargate mirror comes with 39 glyphs and nine chevrons to a) give you two trillion planet destinations to travel to, b) show you your hangover face every morning, c) open a wormhole door to an alien army so they can invade and destroy the planet, or d) all of the above. In any case, completely worth the US$49.99, as the guy after the jump can attest.

See how happy he is for buying an official, hand-painted replica with included "water-effect" event-horizon insert of the Stargate? [Think Geek]