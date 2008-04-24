Star Trek Medical Tricorder Goes Beep, Won't Diagnose Alien Disease

This replica medical tricorder from Star Trek TOS is hugely detailed and looks pretty much like the "real" thing. It even comes with the removable scanner thingy. Plus it's got light and sound effects built-in, so you won't have to hold it over alien flu victims and whisper "widdlyweep... widdlyweep..." Mind you, I'm pretty sure that's what Bones used to do anyway— he never seemed to know exactly what was wrong with people, did he? With one of these and a bit of carpentry to construct one of those beds with the heart-monitor thing that went "thum... thum...," you could reenact the Enterprise medical scene of your choosing. Available soon for US$39.95. [Geekalerts]