Why drink Joe from a normal mug when you can tease coworkers with this hilarious gravity-defying fused three-cup stack day after day, and get more coffee per serving while you're at it? Who knows, maybe this will serve as the icebreaker you need to chat up that latte-swilling hottie in Finance. If this were ours, we'd always go for the top-cup grip for maximum gravity defiance—and for US$12 this dishwasher-safe little baby might be ours soon. [Loft Party via Neatorama]