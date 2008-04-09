Spy Camera Sunglasses With 1.3-Megapixels Means Nothing's a Secret

Sunglass spy cameras were previously relegated to actual spies and weirdos that subscribed to those spy equipment magazines, but ThinkGeek has brought such covert voyeurism to the average man with US$99 and change. The camera's triggered wirelessly via remote, which is very discreet, but has a fat camera on either side of the lenses, which isn't. Luckily for you the 1GB storage and MP3 earbud playback gives you a reasonable excuse as to why you're wearing such thick sunglasses in the Gold's Gym women's locker room. [Think Geek via Red Ferret via Boing Boing]