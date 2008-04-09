How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Spy Camera Sunglasses With 1.3-Megapixels Means Nothing's a Secret

Sunglass spy cameras were previously relegated to actual spies and weirdos that subscribed to those spy equipment magazines, but ThinkGeek has brought such covert voyeurism to the average man with US$99 and change. The camera's triggered wirelessly via remote, which is very discreet, but has a fat camera on either side of the lenses, which isn't. Luckily for you the 1GB storage and MP3 earbud playback gives you a reasonable excuse as to why you're wearing such thick sunglasses in the Gold's Gym women's locker room. [Think Geek via Red Ferret via Boing Boing]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles