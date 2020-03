Sprint is providing 600 phones to the Archdiocese of New York for the Pope's visit. In addition, "the Pope's caravan will be tracked through Actsoft's Comet Tracker GPS solution loaded on Sprint phones, transmitting data over a secured network in near real-time for optimum security and accuracy." That's right: the Pope uses Sprint. I don't think there's a more badass celebrity endorsement than that, do you? I can't wait for the ad campaign.