Sprint Delays Xohm WiMax Service to 'Later in the Year'

Sprint has delayed the launch of its commercial Xohm WiMax service to sometime "later in the year." Initially due to launch in Chicago, Baltimore and D.C. this month, it looks like it's taking longer than they thought to work the kinks out. Does this spell bad news for WiMax as a whole, indicating that it's got limitations that'll keep it from meeting expectations, or is this just them making sure everything is perfect before stealing out hearts with awesome 4G wireless? Time will tell. [Engadget]