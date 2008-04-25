Spike Lee and Nokia Making a Film Entirely Out of Your Mobile Phone Footage

Spike Lee has teamed up with Nokia in an attempt to "democratise film" by developing a movie based entirely out of user-submitted mobile phone footage. The film will focus on "the way music tells the story of humanity" and consist of three acts based on "assignments" posted on the project website. After an assignment has been announced, participants will have four weeks to develop their submission. Sounds like a cinematic thrill ride right?

I must admit that I really dig how the film will tap the common man for content—and I'm sure that there is a lot of raw talent out there that will finally be discovered as a result. On the other hand, it could be the most unwatchable movie in history. Still, if you want to try your luck—text, music, video and photo submissions are being accepted between now and August 21st. Nokia will choose 25 submissions at which point website visitors will whittle the candidates down to 10. Spike will personally choose the winners from each act. Hit the link for more details. [Nokia Productions via Reuters]