How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Spider-Pig and Homer Simpson Made of Folders Are Good Excuse for Desktop Clutter Art Contest

Spider-Pig! Spider-Pig! He's made of folders, Spider-Pig is! Can you make him into bacon? No you can't! He's foldspider pig! Lookout! Here comes Spider-Pig! Today a reader sent us an ad illustration made out of Finder folders and document icons, which gave me an excuse for two things: 1) organise a desktop clutter art contest for Mac and PC users, and 2) get out my head the song that I've been humming all morning. Full high definition Spider-Pig "illustration" and instructions about how to do it right after the jump.

As I've discovered after making Homer and Spider-Pig, these things are not easy. Follow these steps to make one.

1. Clean up your desktop.
2. Get an empty folder (or a set of folders in different colors,) document icons, or whatever other thing is around your desktop. Don't get big documents, as you will need to duplicate them to create your image.
3. Third, deactivate automatic snap-to-grid in the view desktop options in Windows or Mac OS X.
4. Optionally, load an image in the background to "trace."
5. Start placing your folders/icons/whatever, always on a row and rendering the subject matter from top to bottom to ensure that no text from the icons on the top rows overlaps the icons on the bottom rows.

Please sent your illustration to [email protected]

This is the original image that we saw from Teknograd

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles