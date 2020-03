Sometimes, you really want to be the most annoying person around. And there's no better way to do that than pumping out music from a ridiculous vest with built-in speakers. That's exactly what the Soundwalk vest is. A vest not really your style? Well, luckily for you it comes in backpack and jacket varieties as well, ensuring that you'll have a chance to blast Metal Machine Music at full volume and also have an outfit that's well coordinated. [Gearlog]