SpaceNavigator 3D Mouse Gives Full Range of Motion to Second Life Avatars

3Dconnexion's SpaceNavigator, a rubber-capped multi-axis metal dial meant mainly for 3D design, has been put to even better use as a pan-dimensional controller for Second Life. The video says it all: watch as Beast, one of the "Lindens" who works at Second Life's founder company, demos movement of his avatar on both land and in the air, and even use SpaceNavigator side by side with a mouse. It's perhaps even cooler in build mode, where you can twist, push, pull and tilt—basically have free range of motion—when doing heavy construction. The SpaceNavigator is already available for US$60, and works with Google Earth, Adobe Photoshop and a bunch of CAD and GIS apps. It will be available in Second Life at release 1.20. More detailed info below.

3Dconnexion 3D Mice Coming To Second Life

Linden Lab's support of the SpaceNavigator 3D Mouse brings new levels of direct control and immersion to the Second Life Grid platform

NEW YORK - April 3, 2008 - Today at the Virtual Worlds Conference and Expo, 3Dconnexion, a Logitech company, announced that its 3D mouse product line will be supported by the Second Life Grid , the platform behind the popular online 3D virtual world created by Linden Lab . 3Dconnexion's 3D mice - including the award-winning SpaceNavigator - will be supported by Second Life beginning in mid-April, offering Second Life residents better control and coordination with 3D objects.

While traditional mice control motion on a two-dimensional plane, 3Dconnexion's 3D mice allow effortless movement and control within a 3D environment. On the Second Life Grid platform, this means that actions such as moving, flying and designing are more intuitive. While designing, users can simultaneously pan, zoom and rotate without stopping to select commands.

"Being able to move freely within and around the environment is a crucial component of the Second Life world experience," said Joe Miller, vice president, platform and product development, Linden Lab. "3Dconnexion's 3D mice have the capability to increase the immersion and improve the overall experience of our Residents and we're always open to such developments."

"3Dconnexion's 3D mice make the Second Life world experience even richer because avatars can now move in a more intuitive and fluid manner - movement no longer needs to be predicated on keyboard commands," said Dieter Neujahr, president of 3Dconnexion. "Beyond supporting a more immersive virtual experience, 3Dconnexion's 3D mice bring professional 3D design capabilities into the hands of Second Life Residents who enjoy creating their surrounding world, as well as to groups using the Second Life Grid platform as a collaborative tool for education and business training."

Advanced navigational capabilities offered by 3Dconnexion 3D mice include:

* Fluid avatar control: Residents can effortlessly control their avatars by gently lifting, pressing and turning the 3D mouse control cap.

* Easy access to camera views: With a twist of the control cap, residents can navigate the camera view and enjoy fluid and highly intuitive control while in flycam mode.

* Quick-switch between flycam mode and avatar motion: The pre-configured buttons on the 3D mice give residents a streamlined navigation experience with the ability to easily transfer between flycam mode and avatar motion - without stopping to select keyboard commands. In addition, the Second Life interface includes default navigation settings for 3Dconnexion 3D mice, allowing people to adjust the speed and settings according to their preferences.

* Control of 3D objects in build mode: While working in build mode, users can pan, zoom and rotate 3D objects to view designs from multiple angles. The 3D mice's pre-configured buttons can be used to change the view to camera mode, providing advanced control of 3D objects and enabling a fluid design process.

3Dconnexion provides advanced and affordable 3D mice that are supported by more than 120 of today's most popular 3D applications, including Adobe Photoshop CS3 Extended and Acrobat 3D, Autodesk Inventor , AutoCAD , 3ds Max , and Maya , Blender, CATIA, Google Earth and SketchUp , Microsoft Virtual Earth , NX , Pro/ENGINEER , SolidWorks , and many other CAD, DCC, AEC, and GIS applications. For a complete list of applications supported by 3Dconnexion, visit www.3dconnexion.com/solutions/cad/all_sup_app.php.

Pricing and Availability

Beginning in mid-April, the Second Life Grid platform will support 3Dconnexion's product line on Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows Vista , and Macintosh OS X 10.4.6. SpaceNavigator Personal Edition (MSRP $59), SpaceNavigator Standard Edition (MSRP $99), SpaceTraveler (MSRP $199), SpaceExplorer (MSRP $299), and SpacePilot (MSRP $399) are available from major online resellers including Amazon, Apple.com, Buy.com, CDW, Dell, and PC Mall, as well as directly at www.3Dconnexion.com.

