Space Truck Executes "Text-Book" Automated Docking at International Space Station

At 10.45 EST this morning, the Jules Verne docked at the International Space Station, with a 7,500-pound cargo containing equipment, supplies, water, food and gases—and no human driver. The AI-assisted landing of the European space truck after a 26-day journey was described as "text-book" and here it is, courtesy of NASA TV. While the Jules-ISS hook-up is not the first unmanned docking, anything with an automated system that can track down an object that is moving at 27,00 kilometres per hour and attach itself with just a 2-centimeter leeway, is pretty damn awesome in Giz's book. [NASA]