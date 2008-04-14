Sony's Pro HD Camera is World First to Get OLED Viewfinder

Organic Light Emitting Diodes are getting used in phones, lamps and now the world's first professional camera colour OLED viewfinder. The HDVF-EL100 sports an 11-inch screen, and apparently it's Sony's first non-consumer application of the display technology. The 960 x 540 pixel screen's wide acceptance angle and deep contrast is designed to help operators achieve the accurate focusing that HDTV demands. Pro cameramen can expect to get their mitts on the camera later this year. [Sony via OLED-Display]