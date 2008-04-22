Sony's PlayStation Home Expands Beta This Summer, Goes Open Beta Autumn 2008

PlayStation Home, the long-awaited PlayStation 3 social networking app, is finally going to see open beta starting Autumn 2008. Before that, if you're one of the few lucky users chosen by Sony, you'll be able to participate in the closed beta expanding some time in Summer 2008. No other real features have been announced lately, but if it's still kept all the details announced back at GDC 2007, there's going to be customisable avatars, modifiable living and common spaces, accomplishment galleries and lots of branding/third-party products. It's basically a Second Life that doesn't suck, and isn't full of (as many) weirdos.

TOKYO, April 22 /PRNewswire/ — Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. (SCEI)

announced today that it will expand the Closed Beta testing for

PLAYSTATION(R)Home in Summer 2008, inviting a further number of registrants

from the PLAYSTATION(R)3 (PS3(R)) users. Following completion of the Expanded

Closed Beta test, the PLAYSTATION Home Open Beta service will commence in Fall

2008.

"We understand that we are asking PS3 and prospective PS3 users to wait a

bit longer, but we have come to the conclusion that we need more time to

refine the service to ensure a more focused gaming entertainment experience

than what it is today," said Kazuo Hirai, President and Group CEO, Sony

Computer Entertainment Inc. "Our overarching objective is to provide users

with new gaming experiences that are available only on PLAYSTATION Home.

Spending more time on the development and on the Closed Beta testing reaffirms

our commitment to bringing a quality service, maintaining the PlayStation(R)

tradition."

The PLAYSTATION Home Open Beta service that will become available in Fall

2008 will be built around providing new and fun community gaming experiences.

Details of the Closed Beta testing features, registration for the test and the

opening of the service will be announced as they become available.