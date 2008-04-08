How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Sony's New Blu-ray Recorder Moves TV (not BD) Vid to PSP

Does this make up for the "no PS3 Blu-ray to PSP" transfer story? Kind of. Sony's new BDZ-A70 Blu-ray recorder system won't do that either, but will record your TV shows, and can transfer that video content to your PSP or Sony Walkman. That's kind of a consolation, and there's even a "one touch" button on the front to make it easy— it apparently can transfer about 60 minutes of QVGA video in around 3 minutes.

It's also got twin analogue and digital tuners so you can record one channel and watch another, and it sports Sony's Roomlink interface. There's one HDMI-out for your TV, plus all the usual optical and analogue video and audio connectors. It's due out in Japan April 30th for around $1,700. [AV Watch]

