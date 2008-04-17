Sony's New Ad Campaign Teaser: Crazy Stuff With Cameras

Sony's launching a new ad campaign on April 22, following up all those other spots we're crazy about. We got our hands on the teaser, entitled "Nothing," and it is both very cool and totally irritating at the same time, because "Nothing" is exactly what happens. Kind of. It's a bunch of smug film dudes talking with British accents about explosions and special effects, while doing increasingly crazy things with their cameras. If I was one of those cameras in the video, I'd be praying for a stunt double—look for the one that gets tossed off a bungee platform, and the other that gets rolled down a friggin' mountain. But all of this build-up is for what, Sony? WHAT ARE THEY SHOOTING!!??! [Sony]