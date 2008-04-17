Sony's New Ad Campaign Teaser: Crazy Stuff With Cameras

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Sony's launching a new ad campaign on April 22, following up all those other spots we're crazy about. We got our hands on the teaser, entitled "Nothing," and it is both very cool and totally irritating at the same time, because "Nothing" is exactly what happens. Kind of. It's a bunch of smug film dudes talking with British accents about explosions and special effects, while doing increasingly crazy things with their cameras. If I was one of those cameras in the video, I'd be praying for a stunt double—look for the one that gets tossed off a bungee platform, and the other that gets rolled down a friggin' mountain. But all of this build-up is for what, Sony? WHAT ARE THEY SHOOTING!!??! [Sony]

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

