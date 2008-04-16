Sony's DualShock 3 Controller Priced And Dated For Australia

If you like some rumble in your gaming jungle, then you'll be happy to know that Sony has announced that their Dualshock 3 controller for the PS3 will be released in Australia for $99.95 on April 24.

As a point of interest, the US version (which is exactly the same in every way), has an RRP of US$54.99, or the equivalent of $59.37. That's roughly $40 cheaper. Factor in the shipping and it's still cheaper.

Sure, there are economic factors that local companies need to take into account beyond the strength of the US dollar, but $40 is a lot of money in anybody's book. Sony's decision to price their controller that high in Australia really will encourage a lot of people to import.

[Playstation]

