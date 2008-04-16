Sony's DualShock 3 Controller Priced And Dated For Australia

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

If you like some rumble in your gaming jungle, then you'll be happy to know that Sony has announced that their Dualshock 3 controller for the PS3 will be released in Australia for $99.95 on April 24.

As a point of interest, the US version (which is exactly the same in every way), has an RRP of US$54.99, or the equivalent of $59.37. That's roughly $40 cheaper. Factor in the shipping and it's still cheaper.

Sure, there are economic factors that local companies need to take into account beyond the  strength of the US dollar, but $40 is a lot of money in anybody's book. Sony's decision to price their controller that high in Australia really will encourage a lot of people to import.

