Sony Unveils PSN Redesign

Sony Entertainment Europe has just revealed the new redesign of the PSN Store, due to hit European PS3s sometime this April. In preparation for the launch of the new store, there won't be any new updates for the next two weeks. Current items will still be available for purchase, however. No word on when this new redesign will be hitting American consoles. Hit the jump for the full press release. Update: The same update is coming to US Playstations at the same time.

PLAYSTATION®Store to undergo April revamp

Customer feedback drives new design, interface and navigation Updates on hold for two weeks; new-look Store launches mid-April

This April, PLAYSTATION®Store, the online content store on PLAYSTATION®Network, is getting a whole new look and feel - and it's in response to feedback from the millions of PSN registrants in the PAL region.

The revamp comes in response to a survey last year which showed that many PLAYSTATION Store users wanted a better interface and easier navigation. The new design will deliver a hugely improved navigation system, much greater scope for categorisation and a dynamic new user interface.

Content will be suspended for two weeks while the improvements are carried out but users can look forward to a special update in mid-April.

There will be no weekly content updates between now and the re-launch, although users can still download content from the back catalogue, such as Warhawk™ and Gran Turismo™ 5 Prologue.

The PLAYSTATION Store revamp will not affect PLAYSTATION Network accounts or the virtual wallet system.

