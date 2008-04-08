Sony Hinting at Blu-ray Recording Directly Inside TVs

Sony's President and Electronics CEO, Ryoji Chubachi, hinted at new areas that their Blu-ray technology could expand into, including burners that sit inside LCD HDTVs with "recording" functionality. If this means that your future Sony TV will be able to record HDTV shows onto Blu-ray, that would be super neat (and rather convenient). What we'd really like is for Sony TVs to DVR functionality, which you could then offload shows you wanted to back up onto Blu-ray. We'd definitely pay for that. [Digitimes]