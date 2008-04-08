How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sony Hinting at Blu-ray Recording Directly Inside TVs

Sony's President and Electronics CEO, Ryoji Chubachi, hinted at new areas that their Blu-ray technology could expand into, including burners that sit inside LCD HDTVs with "recording" functionality. If this means that your future Sony TV will be able to record HDTV shows onto Blu-ray, that would be super neat (and rather convenient). What we'd really like is for Sony TVs to DVR functionality, which you could then offload shows you wanted to back up onto Blu-ray. We'd definitely pay for that. [Digitimes]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles