We don't have many details of this Sony Ericsson smartphone called the "Paris", but se-nse.net claims that it's a slider, runs Symbian UIQ 3.3 and has quite a large screen. Below the screen will be a P1-style keyboard, meaning two letters per key. That's pretty much all we know, except for a supposed May announcement and September release. That weather widget looks pretty similar to the one in OS X Dashboard if you ask us. Which you did. We heard you! [Se-nse]
Sony Ericsson Paris Slider Leaked?
