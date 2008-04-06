How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sony Ericsson Paris Image Leaked; Face Job Works Wonders

The last time we caught Sony Ericsson's Paris on the tubes it looked a little chunkier, but now the aesthetics have been immensely improved. For the proof check out the image above. USEB has run a complete run down of the expected specifications, so jump in for the best of what they found.

Along with what we have already heard, the mobile phone will now carry an alleged QWERTY keypad with multifunction keys, a metal construction, sliding lens cover for the 5MP camera, Bluetooth 2.0, 3G capability, UIQ 3.3 touchscreen WQVGA display, Google Maps and Wayfinder 7.0 support, as well as the excellent Mobile Opera 9.5 web browser. If all that holds to be true, this looks to be shaping up very nicely indeed.

On a side note, the source, USEB, tends to be so accurate with their Sony Ericcson related information / leaks, word has it they know about SE products before the R&D department do. Weird. [USEB]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles