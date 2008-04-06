Sony Ericsson Paris Image Leaked; Face Job Works Wonders

The last time we caught Sony Ericsson's Paris on the tubes it looked a little chunkier, but now the aesthetics have been immensely improved. For the proof check out the image above. USEB has run a complete run down of the expected specifications, so jump in for the best of what they found.

Along with what we have already heard, the mobile phone will now carry an alleged QWERTY keypad with multifunction keys, a metal construction, sliding lens cover for the 5MP camera, Bluetooth 2.0, 3G capability, UIQ 3.3 touchscreen WQVGA display, Google Maps and Wayfinder 7.0 support, as well as the excellent Mobile Opera 9.5 web browser. If all that holds to be true, this looks to be shaping up very nicely indeed.

On a side note, the source, USEB, tends to be so accurate with their Sony Ericcson related information / leaks, word has it they know about SE products before the R&D department do. Weird. [USEB]