Sony Bravia E4000 is a TV-cum-Digital Picture Frame for Home Decor Freaks

The Sony Bravia E4000 is, according to the blurb, a picture frame with a TV attached. It "enhances any interior as an elegant artwork" and "creates a private art gallery experience," with its choice of six pre-loaded pictures—of course, you can upload pictures of your own—and is, I fear, the 21st-Century version of the mahogany-effect TV cabinet (pronounced ca-bee-nay.)

Way back in the good old days, was your folks' TV concealed in a piece of furniture so that Mom's decoration skills ("Hey Vonda, that TV cabinet really pulls the room together") would not be besmirched by a monolithic cube-esque thing with a grey square in the middle of it? Well, this is Sony's 21st-Century answer to the TV cabinet of yore. The E4000 is a televisual version of the frilly thing that extra-prissy women put over a box of tissues so, heaven forfend, visitors to the house don't think that you actually have bodily fluids.