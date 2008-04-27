Solar Water Heater Provides Free Hot Showers

The SolarStore is essentially a hot water heater that uses the sun as its energy source. Inflatable from a backpack, this guy will hold up to three full tanks of water and make it nice and toasty for your showering needs. It's a great, cheap alternative to hot water heaters, what with it costing a mere US$200, but it'll be pretty much useless to anyone who lives in a climate that gets really cold in the wintertime. But for those in developing nations with the proper conditions, it could be a great choice. [Environmental Graffiti via New Launches]