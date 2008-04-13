Solar Balloons Above Your Homepod - More Square Footage for Panels

Here's a novel concept for mounting solar panels on balloons. They're made of fabric coated with solar cells, and floated with a helium supply cable. A 10 foot balloon can, they claim, provide as much energy as a 25 square foot 2d panel. Greenie architect Joseph Cory and Dr Pini Gurfil, an aerospace engineer, are figuring out the right shape for wind resistance. Seems like a good idea, albeit complicated, which could pay off once solar cells are electrically efficient enough and low cost enough to be rolled out. I wonder for the worst: Has anyone thought of the cost of a BB gun? [inhabitat via io9]