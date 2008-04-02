Sola Unagi: A Solar Generator to Charge Your Stuff, Suckas

Yo! You may not know it but I'm a caring kinda guy. I worry about the environment: my fist's gonna see you later if you don't too. So you guys should check out the Sola Unagi generator, made by Fuji Technologies. Weighs just 10 kilos, and even you weaklings could carry that. It's got two solar cells, and the rechargeable battery will run your laptop for up to six hours, and a mini fridge for four. Hell, you can even charge 20 mobile phones at the same time if you like. It's designed to help people in developing countries, but using it here will cut down on your power use. US$1,360 each. [Red Ferret]