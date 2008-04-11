Soft Pneumatic Exo-Skeleton Runs on Air, Electronics

Described as a soft and wearable muscle suit, this exo-skeleton is used for the lower body, where its pneumatic muscles help the wearer to lift heavier loads as well as walking. Made by a team from the University of Michigan, it's powered by a small scuba-diving bottle worn on the back, and is triggered when the user flexes his muscles. It weighs in at just 3kg, including the five-pound tank, which you can replace with a C02 cartridge, which will drop the weight right down to less than a kilo. [cwwang.com via MAKE]