The SofaBOX is pretty much just that—a sofa that fits in a rugged metal box, appearing to pop out when the box is opened (we're guessing a la delicate pop-up book as opposed to snake-filled can of peanuts). Swiss designer John Hofgartner hasn't revealed much information about the piece at this time or its intended use. But its closed, coffinesque shape seems perfect for vampires or just the extremely committed goth kid. [swissmiss via dvice]