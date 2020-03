Aliph's Jawbone is one of the least obnoxious, if a squiz bulkier, Bluetooth headsets out there. Its hotter younger sister just popped up on the FCC, and looks to be under two cm wide, losing a fair bit of the original Jawbone's girth. Even though the earclip's not in this shot, the manual shows that it's still got one, though. The FCC unveil means something more official should be heading our way soon, so sit tight for more info. [FCC via Engadget]