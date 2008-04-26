Skype Makes Java Client For Sony Ericssons, Samsungs, Nokias and Moto RAZRs

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Mobile Skype was previously only available on Smartphones like Windows Mobile, but they've just ported a Java version for all kinds of non-smart phones. Be aware that this isn't like the previous iterations and even Skype to Skype calls cost money (or use up your minutes), so there's no huge reason in using this to call someone you can easily call already. What it is useful for is calling overseas, since you use up regular minutes but only get charged SkypeOut rates instead of your exorbitant mobile phone international call rates. [Skype via Crunchgear]

