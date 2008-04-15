SkyMall Construction Radio/iPod Dock Is Almost Pointlessly Rugged

Not feeling enough like a real man with that Bose Portable SoundDock? Well roll up your sleeves past your biceps and grab hold of this Construction Radio and iPod dock. Not only does it snugly hold your iPod, but this 4.5kg US$130 hoss has a spotlight, two power outlets, an SD card slot and a USB jack for charging phones or connecting a music source. Since it's found in the SkyMall catalog, we don't have the full drop-test ratings, but anything with that much metal piping is at least bound to protect your iPod's LCD while you're off soldering or jigsawing or jackhammering—whatever it is you're always doing in that shed of yours. [SkyMall]