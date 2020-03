It's been a while since we first heard rumours about a the Sidekick 4, but TmoNews has a scoop on two devices headed to retail in July that could fit the bill. The first is code named "SK Gekko" and will be released on July 27; the second is the "Sidekick Aspen" on July 30. No details other than the code names, so we're left in the dark as to what they look like, who they're made by and if Microsoft has had any influence in development. [TmoNews]