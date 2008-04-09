Show Your Flair: Microsoft's Notebook Mouse 3000 Now Comes in 5 Colors

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Microsoft's Wireless Notebook Optical Mouse 3000 has been around a while, but just like the Model T, it came in any colour so long as it's black. Those days are over, as the 3000 now comes in five—dare I say fruity?—new colours. The lineup includes Pomegranate, Dragon Fruit, Aloe, Milk Chocolate, and Creme Brulee. Too bad they all taste like plastic. They have USB receivers that snap inside when not used, and they run for six months on one AA battery. They'll be US$30 when they are released to Best Buy in May and everywhere else in June. [Microsoft]

