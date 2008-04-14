How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Sharp-Willcom D4 UMPC First with Intel Atom Centrino, Windows Vista Too

Looking something like the love child of an OQO and an HTC Tilt, Sharp-Willcom's new D4 WS016SH UMPC is apparently the first of its type to have the new Atom Centrino fizzing away inside. That 1.3GHz Atom Z520 is matched with a five-inch LED back-lit 1024 x 600 touchscreen, 1GB of memory, a 40GB drive, 2 megapixel camera, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 2.0 EDR. If that sounds like a lot in a tiny package then you'll like this: this Japan-only computer also runs Windows Vista Home Premium. Maybe that's why the guys over at Akihabaranews think its looks are great, but its performance is unimpressive.

The diminutive device measures just 8.4 x 18.8 x 2.5 cms, packs in a QWERTY keyboard and weighs just 450 grams. It's configured to use Japan's PHS system for phone calling, apparently coming with an external Bluetooth phone device that'll let you place calls over the PHS network. It also appears to have a built-in one-seg TV tuner, and memory expansion through a microSD slot.

It's Japan-only for now, due to that PHS system, and costs around US$1,280. [Akihabaranews via Av Watch]

