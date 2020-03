Senslux's new SLD range of desk lamps will light your stuff with LEDs for low power-consumption eco-friendliness, and come in three types. The SG-1500 model appears to be just a plain ol' desk lamp, but the SF is apparently a "full spectrum" lamp, presumably to give more natural light to combat the dim winter sun. The last, SA model, claims to be a light therapy for acne. Brilliant. Available in Korea for around US$150, not sure if or when they'll make it over here. [Aving]