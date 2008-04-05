Senisphere Round Gesture Screen Is Round, Spherical

For times when you don't want a standard 2D display, students at the University of Augsburg developed the Senisphere. A hemispherical display, the Senisphere is like a round take of the Microsoft Surface, with a bit less functionality and a bit more nautical, porthole styling. But from the looks of it, nobody beats the Senisphere when it comes to digital globe simulation. And while we can only speak for ourselves here, hook it up to some satellite imagery and we'll be entertained for hours. [Senisphere via new launches]