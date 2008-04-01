Sending Too Many SMS Messages Means You Have a Mental Disorder

The same doctor that was pushing for internet addiction to be classified as an official mental disorder has now published an article in the latest American Journal of Psychiatry stating that sending a large amount of SMS messages will qualify as well. Not only that, it seems that Jerald Block is throwing in too much computer gaming in the mental disorder pile too. What do you and your BFF Jill think? Is too much SMSing something you need to get professional help to quit, as evidenced by the findings that "people who are denied access to the internet or mobile phones displayed feelings of anger, tension, and/or depression?" [Cellular News via Tech Dirt]