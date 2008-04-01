Send Google Maps and MapQuest Addresses to Your Garmin

In a move not unlike the "Send2Car" feature on the Dash Express GPS navigator, Garmin has worked it so that people using Google Maps and MapQuest will easily be able to send the address they're looking at to their navigator, to avoid typing it in all over again.

Google's will be available starting tomorrow; the MapQuest version (explained here and shown above) will launch later in the month. Of course, for the time being this will require a USB connection—unlike the Dash, which does it all wirelessly—so to call this process "hassle free" would be giving it too much credit. We still expect the nuvifone will be the real answer to all our Garmin-related prayers. In case this sounded familiar, TomTom already has an identical Google Maps feature. [Google Press Release; MapQuest Press Release]