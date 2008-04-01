How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Send Google Maps and MapQuest Addresses to Your Garmin

In a move not unlike the "Send2Car" feature on the Dash Express GPS navigator, Garmin has worked it so that people using Google Maps and MapQuest will easily be able to send the address they're looking at to their navigator, to avoid typing it in all over again.

Google's will be available starting tomorrow; the MapQuest version (explained here and shown above) will launch later in the month. Of course, for the time being this will require a USB connection—unlike the Dash, which does it all wirelessly—so to call this process "hassle free" would be giving it too much credit. We still expect the nuvifone will be the real answer to all our Garmin-related prayers. In case this sounded familiar, TomTom already has an identical Google Maps feature. [Google Press Release; MapQuest Press Release]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles