Selfy the Easy Bed Makes Itself for You

Attention, lazy, lazy people! Say hello to Selfy the Easy Bed. Yes, that's the name of the product. It's a bed that makes itself in the morning, using a couple of rails that hold onto the sheets to lift and tuck everything in, giving you a neat bed to crawl into at the end of the day. Sure, it was invented for the sick and infirm, but I think your laziness could qualify as a sickness if you're really looking to justify this thing. Also, did I mention it's called Selfy the Easy Bed? [USA Today via Oh Gizmo!]