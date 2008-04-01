Self Inflating Tires Do Just That

If Coda's claims are true, their Self Inflating Tires in development now seem like an inevitable future for car owners. The simple mechanism works with classic principles of a peristaltic pump: a tube is placed in each tire's sidewall. As it's run over, the tube's compression forces air in (filling the tire). A cut-off makes sure the tire doesn't explode. That's it. Sound too good to be true? Maybe. But having all tires on the road at optimal inflation could lead to a huge gas/energy savings every year (and as our friends at Jalopnik point out, it's pretty good for safety as well). So our ears are perked waiting for more information. (Note: the choice for no hyphen was that of the manufacturer, not our editors.)

AU: And the choice to spell them "tires" was also the manufacturers choice, not your local editor's.

