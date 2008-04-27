Seiko SlimStick Fitness Aid Explains Why You're Fat

Seiko's Slimstick is a fitness device that will detail calories burned across a day, length of daily activity, total number of steps taken, as well as offer up a relative fitness score to keep you in check. The Slimstick will store 12-weeks worth of data and the aluminium clad gizmo will set you back ¥6,984 ($71.) Finally, a device you can clip to your shirt, which will quantifiably explain why you are morbidly obese at the end of each exercise free, sugar coated, sweat filled day. Thanks, Seiko. [Technabob]