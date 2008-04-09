Segway RMP Is Badass, War Machine-Worthy

I actually want this Segway, it's like a mini-tank version for cyber-gladiators to parade out to the arena on, with knobby knuckle wheels that look like they're ripped off the Iron Monger. The RMP's guts are basically the original Segway's on steroids, jacked up to haul 180 kgs of fat cop. The bizarre wheels allow it to smoothly move in any direction, which actually looks kind of freaky in motion. Check out the video of its oddly seductive shimmying after the jump, since you can't afford it: It "might" run US$50,000.





[MAKE]