Seekway 3D LED Cube Amazes in Glorious Colour Phasing Fashion

Seekway has put together this spectacular 3D LED display, which is capable of displaying images in full 3D (duh) at an amazing, 30 fps. The prototype consists of a 16 x 16 x 16 grid of interconnected colour LEDs and if our mathematics doesn't fail us, that's 4096 individual diodes. We're sure you'll agree; it looks amazing, but the video is even more fantastic, so jump in.

Having successfully constructed the aforementioned prototype, Seekway now have plans to enter the device into production, but they're thinking of beefing things up a litlle—how does a cube containing a 48 x 48 x 48 grid of interconnected LEDs sound? Does it sound like 11,000 diodes? Yes, yes it does. We want. Unfortunately, there is no word on prices or availability as yet. Dammit. [Technabob]