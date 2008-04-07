How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Second Futurama 'Movie' Gets a US Release Date

Good news everyone. The second of those feature-length, straight-to-DVD Futurama releases has been given a US release date. The Beast With A Billion Backs, the sequel to Bender's Big Score will be available in the US from June 24th - thats only 11 weeks away. Of course, we'll probably have to wait an extra month for it to be released over here...

The film will feature special guests Dan Castellaneta, David Cross, Stephen Hawking and Brittany Murphy, and according to DVDActive:

In Futurama's latest and most tentacle-packed epic, space itself rips open, revealing a gateway to another universe. But what lies beyond? Horror? Love? Or maybe both, if it happens to contain a repulsive, planet-sized monster with romantic intentions! Nothing less than the fate of human and robot-kind is at stake as the Futurama crew takes on The Beast With A Billion Backs.

Now all we need is an official Futurama Lego set, and we'd be in heaven (or maybe robot hell).

[DVDActive via Cinematical]

