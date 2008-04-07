Second Futurama 'Movie' Gets a US Release Date

Good news everyone. The second of those feature-length, straight-to-DVD Futurama releases has been given a US release date. The Beast With A Billion Backs, the sequel to Bender's Big Score will be available in the US from June 24th - thats only 11 weeks away. Of course, we'll probably have to wait an extra month for it to be released over here...
[DVDActive via Cinematical]
The film will feature special guests Dan Castellaneta, David Cross, Stephen Hawking and Brittany Murphy, and according to DVDActive:
In Futurama's latest and most tentacle-packed epic, space itself rips open, revealing a gateway to another universe. But what lies beyond? Horror? Love? Or maybe both, if it happens to contain a repulsive, planet-sized monster with romantic intentions! Nothing less than the fate of human and robot-kind is at stake as the Futurama crew takes on The Beast With A Billion Backs.
Now all we need is an official Futurama Lego set, and we'd be in heaven (or maybe robot hell).
