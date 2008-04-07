How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Screw Computer Graphics: Watchmen World Gets Built for Real

Just when we thought we were going to get a sensory overload thanks to Tony, Bruce, Hulk, and Indy, here comes Watchmen to kick our eyeballs again. Like JJ Abrams' Star Trek, director Zack Snyder is actually building massive sets instead of depending entirely on 3D graphics and green screens.

And I can't be more grateful for that decision. I don't know about you, but the idea of having these strange (anti)heroes walking around a "real" 1985's New York, Ozymandias's massive Karnak, Mason's garage, Dr. Manhattan's nuclear lab, the Comedian's tacky bachelor's pad, and Rorschach's jail—all full of the retro gadgets, technology and the dirt of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' comicbook masterpiece— has me excited.

If the movie is as good as his take on Frank Miller's 300, Snyder's Watchmen is going to be one for the books. [Watchmen via Superherohype]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles